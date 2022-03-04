Another day of sunshine & highs in the 70s

Happy Fri-Yay! We are capping off a great weather week with another beautiful day!

This week has been great and apropos to the week of Mardi Gras, “Let the good times roll!” We are mostly clear this morning with temperatures into the 40s. We have plenty of sunshine on the way through the rest of the day today.

Today makes it the third straight day in the 70s and that continues for Saturday and Sunday as well. A few spots may possibly hit the 80s, with wind picking up each day as well. We will stay dry into the weekend, but there will be a small chance at a stray shower Sunday afternoon, especially for the Shoals. Sunday will also be our warmest day with temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

From there things look to be a little more active. Showers and storms will be possible every day to start next week, with Monday looking the best right now. Storms on Monday may be strong so we will keep an eye on that any let you know if anything seems alarming. Wednesday into Thursday is also looking active for now as well but that is still a week away. Stay tuned this week for the latest forecast adjustments!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

