Alabama designer from ‘Project Runway’, ‘Bride By Design’, opens new shop in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What do you wear on one of the most memorable days of your life? While women are trying to narrow down their options to one dress, Heidi Elnora is designing hundreds.

Born and raised in Alabama, Elnora has been featured on shows like ‘Project Runway’ and her own reality show, ‘Bride By Design.’ Her flagship store is located in Birmingham while another resides in Auburn. The designer was also just picked up by Bergdorf Goodman in New York.

She recently opened her latest shop, Build-A-Bride, in Huntsville, where brides can literally build a dress and pick out custom pieces to create their own unique gown. Each location is also run by in-the-know designers who are sure to give you the dress of your dreams.

The quaint new shop is located at 716 Pratt Avenue in Huntsville. You can call 256-858-1633 or visit the Build-A-Bride website to book an appointment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.