2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two pedestrians were killed in a car crash in Huntsville Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, two individuals were struck in a crash on Governors Drive & Indiana Street.

A spokesperson with Huntsville Police said a driver was traveling west on Governors Drive approaching the intersection of Indiana Street when 58-year-old Rebecca Hogeland and 56-year-old Johnny Nelson attempted to cross the street in front of the oncoming vehicle.

The driver was unable to react in time and both Hogeland and Nelson were hit. Both were transported to Huntsville Hospital and were pronounced deceased upon arrival.

WAFF is told the driver stayed on the scene of the accident. According to HPD officials, there is no evidence support charges at this time.

