Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour to stop in Albertville

SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are an Atlanta Braves fan, we have good news! This summer you will have a chance to see the Commissioner’s Trophy during the World Champions Trophy Tour.

The tour is set to travel throughout Braves Country during summer 2022. The Atlanta Braves announced they will make a stop in Albertville on June 25 at 12 p.m. at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.

The team will make a total of 151 stops to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball. The tour will also stop in states including Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos and enjoy programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni and more!

Below is a list of additional tour locations in Alabama:

Tuskegee, AL: Logan Hall Lawn at Tuskeegee University - March 28 @ 3 p.m.

Auburn, AL: Plainsman Park - March 29 @ 5 p.m.

Troy, AL: Trojan Arena - March 30 @ 4 p.m.

Tuscaloosa, AL: Sewell-Thomas Stadium - April 1 @ 5 p.m.

Birmingham, AL: Jerry D. Young Memorial Baseball Field - April 2 @ 1 p.m.

Birmingham, AL: CrossPlex/Bill Harris Arena - April 3 @ 2 p.m.

For more information on the World Champions Trophy Tour, click here.

