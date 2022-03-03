Woman breaks into residence armed with knife, assaults homeowner

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County woman was arrested by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after breaking into a residence and assaulting the homeowner while armed with a knife and pepper spray.

According to the report, the burglar, who was identified as Kristian Joy Lawrimore, 23, knew the female victim and assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

After she was developed as a suspect, Lawrimore turned herself into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrimore was charged with first degree burglary and given a $50,000 bond.

