Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman breaks into residence armed with knife, assaults homeowner

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County woman was arrested by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office after breaking into a residence and assaulting the homeowner while armed with a knife and pepper spray.

According to the report, the burglar, who was identified as Kristian Joy Lawrimore, 23, knew the female victim and assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

After she was developed as a suspect, Lawrimore turned herself into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Lawrimore was charged with first degree burglary and given a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Generic car crash
Crash closes eastbound lanes on Highway 72
Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

Latest News

Firefighter safety in Morgan County
Firefighter safety in Morgan County
Decatur man sentenced to 160 years in prison on child pornography charges
Daryl Howard
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Madison County
FILE
Madison Police advise people to avoid Palmer Road
Search underway for missing Madison teen
Search underway for missing Madison teen