What is it like to be a Blue Man? Find out from a Blue Man Captain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Blue Man Group has been wowing people since 1991 with their crazy and colorful acts.

Every year, millions of people buy tickets to see three men come on stage fully covered in blue paint while they shoot paint out of their bodies and show off some pretty extravagant tricks. TVL talked with a Blue Man Captain, Adam Zuick, about what it takes to be a blue man, the training process and what it’s like to have blue paint constantly covering his shower.

You can catch the Blue Man Group when they come to Huntsville, March 4 - March 6 at the Von Braun Center. Get tickets here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.