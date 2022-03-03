Warm forecast into the weekend. There are more 70s in the forecast as they will be back Thursday and Friday along with sunshine! Plenty of sunshine is expected through the remainder of the week, but there will be a few more clouds for Friday. The 70s carry on into the weekend as well with a few more clouds each day. We will be dry into the weekend, but there will be a slight chance of rain over northwest Alabama Sunday afternoon. Highs near 80 Sunday. Showers and storms will become likely late Monday ahead of a cold front. A few storms could be strong with locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

10 Day Forecast (None)