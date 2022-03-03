Deals
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A little piece of Alabama is on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian defense reporter, Illia Ponomarenko with The Kyiv Independent, posted photos on Twitter of Javelin missiles marked they were manufactured in Troy, Alabama. The missiles read “Raytheon/Lockheed Martin - Javelin Joint Venture - Troy, AL 36081.”

The missiles are single-solider-operated and used against tanks and other heavy armored vehicles. They are also a part of the federal government’s arsenal.

According to Lockheed Matin’s website, the Pike County, Alabama Operation facility is a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for many of the missile programs supported by Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control.

At this time, we do not know if the missiles were purchased by Ukraine or gifted through President Biden’s $350,000,000 military aid package for Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

