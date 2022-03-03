Traffic accident damages utility pole in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A traffic crash involving a utility pole impacted power in northwest Huntsville on Thursday morning.

According to an official with Huntsville Utilities, the Electric Operations team responded to a power outage impacting customers from Grizzard Road south to Oakwood Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to Pulaski Pike.

The outage was caused by a traffic accident involving a utility pole.

