Traffic accident damages utility pole in Huntsville
Some residents and businesses experienced power outages due to the damaged pole
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A traffic crash involving a utility pole impacted power in northwest Huntsville on Thursday morning.
According to an official with Huntsville Utilities, the Electric Operations team responded to a power outage impacting customers from Grizzard Road south to Oakwood Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to Pulaski Pike.
The outage was caused by a traffic accident involving a utility pole.
