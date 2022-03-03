Deals
Shop local and support local missions at Trinity Marketplace

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Trinity Marketplace is happening in Huntsville to give you a place to shop and support some local organizations.

You’ll be able to find jewelry, pottery, all kinds of gifts... and again the best part -- you’ll be raising money for local missions. This year, the proceeds are going to Free2Teach which provides free resources to teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems. The second organization is The Dr. Jeanne Shepherd Fund which helps patients of Alliance Cancer Care financial assistance with housing needs, food, prescription medication, transportation, and other necessary expenses.

Trinity Marketplace is happening at Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville on March 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

