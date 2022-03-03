Senate votes to allow concealed handguns without permit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate approved legislation that would end the state’s requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

Senators voted Thursday 23-6 for the House-passed bill. The legislation will now return to the House of Representatives where members will decide whether to accept minor Senate changes to the bill.

The proposal is championed by gun rights advocates who call it “constitutional carry” and argue that people should not have to get a permit, which requires a background check and a fee, to carry a concealed handgun.

State sheriffs and others in law enforcement said the permits help combat crime and enhance public safety.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.