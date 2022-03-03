Deals
No. 5 Auburn beats Mississippi State in OT, clinches share of SEC championship

The Auburn Tigers
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WSFA) - It took a round overtime, but the No. 5 Auburn Tigers triumphed over the Mississippi State Bulldogs Wednesday night in Starkville, clinching a share of the Southeastern Conference championship.

Auburn’s K.D. Johnson shined during OT, putting up 12 points for the Tigers in their 81-68 victory.

“I live for those moments,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing. We decided to catch fire at the right time and get the W.”

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl called it “probably one of the best regular-season wins I’ve had in a long career, to win a championship on the road at a really good place against a really good team and a really good coach, with our backs against the wall.”

Auburn has improved to 79-70 in the all-time series with Mississippi State and has now won four straight in the series.

Auburn (26-4, 14-3) also tied its program record with its sixth SEC road win and 14th conference win.

The Tigers can claim the outright SEC championship with a victory at home Saturday vs. South Carolina Auburn. It will be the first game played in Neville Arena, which Auburn Arena will be formally renamed to on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

