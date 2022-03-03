Missionaries in Alabama discuss war relief fund for Ukrainians

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Imagine this: You are visiting Alabama when war suddenly begins in your home country, thousands of miles away. That’s what happened to the Perekotiy family, who is now using their platform to help the most vulnerable people in Ukraine.

“We were feeling really guilty the first couple of days because we were here and our friends were there and we felt like, why are we safe when everyone else that we love and serve is struggling,” Madison Perekotiy said. “But the Lord has given us a voice and a platform here that we wouldn’t have had if we were on the run over the border so we are just trying to use that.”

The Perekotiy family moved to Odessa, Ukraine in 2018 after living on the Gulf Coast of Alabama for six years. In December, they came back to Alabama for a planned trip that has now turned into an extended stay due to the war. However, their humanitarian work has not slowed down.

The Perekotiy’s are missionaries with a Christian nonprofit called Globe International. They serve the deaf community in Odessa and also work with kids who have special needs.

Globe International now has a war relief fund to help these vulnerable groups of people. In partnership with another organization, the Perekotiy’s have been able to help one group get to Moldova.

Madison and her husband Yuriy have family, friends and partners in Ukraine. They even have one friend on the frontline in Kyiv, who said they desperately need tourniquets. Madison believes there are many ways to help Ukrainians right now, but also in the future.

“You can give to organizations, if you want to give to our war relief fund with Globe International or others,” Perekotiy said. “And then if you are wanting to do something, you might have to be patient because this is just the beginning. Whether the war ends today or in two months, Ukraine will need help being rebuilt. This is going to have ramifications that last for years.”

Link to War Relief Fund: https://globeintl.org/members/perekotiy-madison-yuriy/

Perekotiy Instagram for updates and more details on war relief fund: @theperekotiys

