Man flees from Decatur Police during traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During a traffic stop, investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested a man who attempted to flee the scene.

Norberto Montalban-Nava, 23, was driving the vehicle when it was pulled over for a traffic violation. Once stopped, Montalban-Nava attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly taken into custody only a short distance from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, THC vape pens, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.

Montalban-Nava is charged with attempting to flee/elude, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, failure to signal and driving while suspended.

While the investigators were conducting the arrest, a victim told the investigators that Nava had stolen her cellphone while he was attempting to flee from the scene. Montalban-Nava was charged with third degree theft of property.

Montalban-Nava was transported to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $4,800 bond.

