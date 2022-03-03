Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

A Georgia man is accused of sex trafficking a Kansas teenager.
By Mary Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after police said he lured a Kansas girl from her home after meeting her on the gaming app Roblox.

WGCL reports police in Clayton County, Georgia, are accusing 33-year-old Howard Graham of driving to Topeka, Kansas, to pick up the 13-year-old before bringing her back to his home state.

Investigators said Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the girl alerted one of the roommates that he wasn’t telling the truth.

“The roommate became extremely upset and confronted this perpetrator and this predator when he arrived back home from his job,” Clayton County Police Capt. John Ivey said.

Police said Graham dropped the child off at a Dollar General, and officers were able to locate her. The girl is back at home in Kansas.

Graham was arrested at his job and is now facing charges of interference with custody, trafficking and rape.

A Roblox spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WGCL that the company would comply with law enforcement in the case, and there are thousands of moderators tasked with enforcing community standards that include zero tolerance for sexual content.

“We filter all text chat on the platform to block inappropriate content or personal information, and we offer parental controls and features such as ‘Account Restrictions,’ so parents and caregivers have the option to limit chat to a curated list of contacts or turn chat off altogether,” the spokesperson said

Roblox has a page on its website dedicated to its safety procedures and community standards.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Generic car crash
Crash closes eastbound lanes on Highway 72
Lawrimore
Woman breaks into residence armed with knife, assaults homeowner
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

Latest News

Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia blocks access to Facebook over war
During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal...
Ohio authorities seize over $2 million in drugs
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
Biden announces Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data