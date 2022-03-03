Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Make the perfect Ginger Beer Spritz

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The sun is out, Spring is almost here and many of you are probably eager to start planning your first get-together of the season. Whether you’re hosting adults or having the whole fam over, TVL has some fun drink recipes that are good for everyone.

  • Ginger Beer Lemon Spritz
    4 oz Reeds Ginger Beer
    4 oz Sparkling Water
    2 tablespoons lemon juice
    Thinly sliced lemon wedges for garnish
    Ice
    Directions: Fill each glass half full with ice. Pour 6oz of ginger beer into each glass. Stir in seltzer and lemon juice. Finish with lemon wedges.
  • Cucumber Orange Spritz
    English cucumbers, sliced thin
    Oranges
    Ice
    Reed’s Zero Sugar Ginger Ale
    Directions: Start by simply muddling some cucumber in the bottom of a chilled glass. Add ice, pour in ginger ale, and top with oranges for an easy refreshment!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Generic car crash
Crash closes eastbound lanes on Highway 72
Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

Latest News

Chicken, sausage and shrimp gumbo from Forever Grateful, LLC
Where to get real Nawlins style food in Huntsville just in time for Mardi Gras
Agave & Rye Margaritas
Shaking things up with Agave & Rye on National Margarita Day
Josh Capon's bacon jam burger
Chef Josh Capon talks race day recipes
Craft Cocktail Culture
Learn how to craft the perfect drink at this Huntsville cocktail class