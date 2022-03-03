Make the perfect Ginger Beer Spritz

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The sun is out, Spring is almost here and many of you are probably eager to start planning your first get-together of the season. Whether you’re hosting adults or having the whole fam over, TVL has some fun drink recipes that are good for everyone.

Ginger Beer Lemon Spritz

4 oz Reeds Ginger Beer

4 oz Sparkling Water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Thinly sliced lemon wedges for garnish

Ice

Directions: Fill each glass half full with ice. Pour 6oz of ginger beer into each glass. Stir in seltzer and lemon juice. Finish with lemon wedges.



Cucumber Orange Spritz

English cucumbers, sliced thin

Oranges

Ice

Reed’s Zero Sugar Ginger Ale

Directions: Start by simply muddling some cucumber in the bottom of a chilled glass. Add ice, pour in ginger ale, and top with oranges for an easy refreshment!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.