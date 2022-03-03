Make the perfect Ginger Beer Spritz
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The sun is out, Spring is almost here and many of you are probably eager to start planning your first get-together of the season. Whether you’re hosting adults or having the whole fam over, TVL has some fun drink recipes that are good for everyone.
- Ginger Beer Lemon Spritz
4 oz Reeds Ginger Beer
4 oz Sparkling Water
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Thinly sliced lemon wedges for garnish
Ice
Directions: Fill each glass half full with ice. Pour 6oz of ginger beer into each glass. Stir in seltzer and lemon juice. Finish with lemon wedges.
- Cucumber Orange Spritz
English cucumbers, sliced thin
Oranges
Ice
Reed’s Zero Sugar Ginger Ale
Directions: Start by simply muddling some cucumber in the bottom of a chilled glass. Add ice, pour in ginger ale, and top with oranges for an easy refreshment!
