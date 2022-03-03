Madison County Superintendent will not seek office in 2022

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Superintendent of Madison County Schools will not be on the ballot for the position in 2022.

Superintendent Allen Perkins released the following statement to WAFF on Friday:

I have decided not to seek office in the upcoming Superintendent of Education election in Madison County. Many prayers and personal reflections have gone into choosing not to announce my candidacy. I feel this is God’s will for my life and what is best for my family and me.

Madison County Schools is a great school district with great people, and I have enjoyed my tenure serving alongside each of them for the past two years as their superintendent. Please know that I will continue to serve in my current role to the best of my abilities until my last day as Superintendent.

Madison County Schools is great because of what our family of educators do for our students. I am confident that it will continue to be a place other districts aspire to become.

Perkins was appointed to the position in November 2019 after working within the school district for 17 years. He started his teaching career in 2003 at New Market School in Madison County.

