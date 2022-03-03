Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming people out of thousands of dollars, under the guise she was dying from cancer is out of jail tonight.

41-year-old Dawn Lineberger was released after agreeing to a plea deal on her theft by deception charge.

It’s actually the plea deal she originally turned down just a few weeks ago, but after sitting behind bars for 11 months, she had a change of heart.

She will now be on probation for 36 months and will start paying back the thousands she stole from people who wanted to support her fake fight with cancer.

Every child looks forward to celebrating their birthday.

One father says that luxury was taken from his 7 and 8-year-old sons.

“They were made to believe that their mother was dying of stage 4 breast cancer and that she wasn’t going to live to see their next birthday,” said Lineberger’s ex-husband.

The father who didn’t want us to show his face or use his name says his ex-wife, Dawn Lineberger fooled him and everyone else into thinking she was dying.

Lineberger was able to collect around $25,000 in donations from social media and online payment methods. She was even given a place to live, rent-free from Lincoln Church of Christ. She was caught and charged with theft by deception and was booked into the Madison County Jail on April 14, 20-21.

11 months later, in exchange for a guilty plea, Lineberger was released from the Madison County jail last Friday. Her attorney, Shay Golden explains why she originally turned it down.

“The aggravator was a little excessive, but after sitting in jail for a year unable to post bond she said the aggravator did not matter and she was ready to get out and start paying some of the money back,” said Golden.

Lineberger has joint custody of her two sons with her ex-husband. The boys are currently are with him in another state. She’ll need permission to leave Alabama.

“We immediately had the conversation with the boys when she was released... Their first response was they didn’t want to see her. But as time went by over the weekend they are a little hurt she hasn’t tried to reach out.”

Golden says she wants to right her wrongs.

“Honestly I thought that was big on her part from day one to say hey I know what I did was wrong.. I expect her to be a one-time client and to not do anything else,” said Golden

Golden tells me right now Lineberger is having to sort out where she is living and finding a job so she can start paying back her restitution.

