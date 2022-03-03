Huntsville Hospital well equipped to fight future COVID-19 surges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabamians are looking forward to a COVID-free summer, and luckily current case numbers are promising. Most of Alabama is under moderate risk for the virus.

However, doctors say a new variant could pop up at any time, and there’s no telling if it could be less dangerous, or more dangerous than what we’ve seen before. That’s why healthcare leaders in North Alabama are preparing now, as case numbers are stable.

“We are always preparing for the worst and calculating for the best,” said Tracy Doughty, president and chief operating officer at Huntsville Hospital.

Doughty said Huntsville Hospital leaders are mainly focusing on recruitment and employee retention. They’ve been hiring new staff members, while also ensuring the current ones stick around. The hospital is also analyzing different healthcare models and practices.

“We are going to all of the nursing schools, talking to students, and offering them jobs,” Doughty said. “We also have training programs ready for those students when they join us.”

Aside from logistics, Doughty said there are lots of incentives to help hire new workers and retain employees. For example, Doughty said there are hefty extra shift bonuses in place, and many staff members got raises for going above and beyond during the pandemic.

“We spend a lot of time on recruitment but we also spend a lot of time on retention of our current staff,” Doughty said. “Without our current staff, we couldn’t get to where we our today in the pandemic. They are the people that worked nights and days and picked up extra shifts, missed their sons ball games and their daughters girl scout meetings and we are thankful for that. So we are doing all we can to show our appreciation for them as well.”

Doughty said Huntsville Hospital has more than enough PPE for healthcare workers. Huge orders were placed in preparation for future surges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.