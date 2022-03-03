Hector Duran from Netflix’s Space Force stops by TVL

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us binged the show ‘Space Force’ when it was released on Netflix in May of 2020. The show follows Steve Carell and his quirky co-workers who are just trying to see their dream of the U.S. Space force come to fruition.

Season 2 just dropped, and it features some newcomers as well as some familiar faces. Julio, played by Hector Duran, is one of them. Julio is a dimwitted, yet driven recruit being trained for the Space Force mission. Now, under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.

Payton Walker talked to Duran about what it’s like to work with such a star-studded cast and what kind of mischief the moon crew gets into this season. Season 2 of ‘Space Force’ is now streaming on Netflix.

