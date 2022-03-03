Former dispatcher for Bridgeport, Stevenson arrested for aggravated stalking

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Jackson County dispatcher is charged with aggravated stalking.

52-year-old Robert Westmoreland, of Stevenson, is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend. On Tuesday, Robert Westmoreland was arrested and booked in the Jackson County jail for aggravated stalking.

“This kind of was predicated by his ex-getting a protection order some time back. He was continuously violating it and following her around town, and she is not getting any peace whatsoever,” said Jackson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Harnen said Westmoreland also previously worked as a dispatcher for Stevenson and Bridgeport Police Departments.

“It doesn’t matter if you violate the law; you have to pay the penalty regardless of what your former or current occupation is; the laws are the same for everyone,” said Harnen.

Thankfully, the woman was not hurt, but Harnen said he wants to raise awareness on domestic violence and encourage others to speak up to help keep them protected and safe.

“A lot of these things don’t get reported initially; because people think they are going to get better, and generally they get worst. If someone is harassing or striking an ex or a lover generally, they get worst and unfortunately end in tragedy, and we just want to encourage anyone to call law enforcement to report it so we can at least get the ball rolling to avoid any additional problems,” said Harnen.

Westmoreland was released on a $5,000 bond. No court date has been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.