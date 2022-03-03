Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Feeling like spring with more sunshine & temperatures in the 70s

Happy Thursday! It has been a spectacular week and it continues out there this afternoon!
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Thursday! It has been a spectacular week and it continues out there this afternoon!

We have seen warmer temperatures day by day this week and that continues as we move into the afternoon today. This morning is still “Cool” with a few spots in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies remained clear overnight and should stay that way all day long. Temperatures Sunshine and a west-southwest wind will settle our afternoon temperatures into the low 70s! The only issue will be the high pollen count today and through the rest of the week.

Today makes it the second straight day in the 70s and that streak will carry on into the weekend as well. All of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should make it back to the 70s, possibly 80s, with wind picking up each day as well. Friday should have more sun but there will be a few more clouds that filter through as well. We will stay dry into the weekend, but there will be a small chance at a stray shower Sunday afternoon, especially for the Shoals. Sunday will also be our warmest day with temperatures into the upper 70s.

From there things look to be a little more active. Showers and storms will be possible every day to start next week, with Monday looking the best right now. Wednesday into Thursday is also looking active for now but that is still a week away. Stay tuned this week for the latest forecast adjustments!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County
Downtown Guntersville
5 drug overdoses reported in Marshall County, 2 fatal
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Drugs, change this caption
Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme
John Patterson
Man indicted after crash kills 4-year-old boy, unborn child

Latest News

Feeling like spring with more sunshine & temperatures in the 70s
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
10 Day Forecast
Warm forecast into the weekend.
WAFF 48 - 10 day forecast
More sunshine & warmth today with the 70s to close out the week