Feeling like spring with more sunshine & temperatures in the 70s

Happy Thursday! It has been a spectacular week and it continues out there this afternoon!

We have seen warmer temperatures day by day this week and that continues as we move into the afternoon today. This morning is still “Cool” with a few spots in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies remained clear overnight and should stay that way all day long. Temperatures Sunshine and a west-southwest wind will settle our afternoon temperatures into the low 70s! The only issue will be the high pollen count today and through the rest of the week.

Today makes it the second straight day in the 70s and that streak will carry on into the weekend as well. All of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should make it back to the 70s, possibly 80s, with wind picking up each day as well. Friday should have more sun but there will be a few more clouds that filter through as well. We will stay dry into the weekend, but there will be a small chance at a stray shower Sunday afternoon, especially for the Shoals. Sunday will also be our warmest day with temperatures into the upper 70s.

From there things look to be a little more active. Showers and storms will be possible every day to start next week, with Monday looking the best right now. Wednesday into Thursday is also looking active for now but that is still a week away. Stay tuned this week for the latest forecast adjustments!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

