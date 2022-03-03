Deals
Feeling like spring with more sunshine & temperatures in the 70s

WAFF 48 Weather - 10 day
(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We will be dry into the weekend, but there will be a very slight chance of rain over northwest Alabama Sunday afternoon.

Highs near 80 through Sunday. Showers and storms will become likely Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

A few storms could be strong with locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s for afternoon highs for the middle of next week. Showers are looking likely for Wednesday.

