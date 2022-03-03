Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Cullman Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new 30-bed hospital expansion

Cullman Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new 30-bed hospital expansion
Cullman Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new 30-bed hospital expansion(Cullman Regional)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Cullman Regional Medical Center have broken ground on a new expansion project for the hospital.

The hospital has begun construction on a new four-story vertical tower project at Cullman Regional that will add 30 beds, increasing the hospital’s capacity from 145 to 175. The $30 million project is being built by Doster Construction Company in Birmingham.

Of those hospital beds, 13 will be new critical care, while 12 will be medical/surgical patient rooms. As part of the project, Doster will also renovate the hospital’s emergency department, which will increase capacity by 80%.

Construction began in 2022. It is project to last two years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
2 dead after accident involving pedestrians, car
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Generic car crash
Crash closes eastbound lanes on Highway 72
Fatal wreck in Horton
Albertville man killed in Marshall County car crash
Ukraine fighting with Alabama manufactured missiles

Latest News

Decatur man sentenced to 160 years in prison on child pornography charges
Daryl Howard
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Madison County
FILE
Madison Police advise people to avoid Palmer Road
Search underway for missing Madison teen
Search underway for missing Madison teen
Morgan County firefighter safety
Morgan County firefighter safety