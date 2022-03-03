Cullman prep school student loses both parents, scholarship established

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A college prep school in Cullman is raising money to make sure a student who lost both of her parents can continue her education there.

Sarah Cumbie, a 7th grade student, lost both of her parents in the span of just a few weeks in February.

Cumbie’s father died from an illness on Feb. 10th, her mother was killed in a car crash on Feb. 26th.

Father Joel Martin, the Headmaster at St. Bernard Prep, says they’re raising money in a scholarship fund so that she can continue her education as a boarding student there.

“She’s popular among the students, just because she’s a good and kind person,” said Father Martin.

Martin says the girls in Cumbie’s dorm treat her like a little sister and that the school provides her with a family atmosphere.

Any leftover funds from the scholarship for Cumbie will be used to support her in other ways.

“It has become a second home for her, and in a way, it could be her primary home now,” said Father Martin.

Father Martin says Cumbie does have out-of-town family members that are also helping to support her.

You can call St. Bernard to make donations to Cumbie’s scholarship fund: 256-739-6682

St. Bernard Prep is a Catholic prep school for boys and girls 7th to 12th grade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.