Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family, who’s grieving the loss of a son, is praying that you can help the Crime Stoppers find his killer. They’re hoping a larger reward will motivate a witness to come forward.

Huntsville police tell us, Omar Towns is one of two people who were shot at a home on Thomas Road on Dec. 5, 2020. The other person survived. Omar did not. Now, his family is offering $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in his death. And, the Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000. So, if you know anything about the shooting death of Omar Towns, your tip could be worth up to $3,000.

Caitlin Marie Bradford is wanted on a drug charge, selling opium.

Terrion Malik Kelly needs to turn himself in since he’s facing a serious charge, trafficking meth.

Investigators say Angel Childress Scruggs was not very angelic when she broke into a local storage unit. She’s charged with Burglary.

You could qualify for up to $1,000 if you share a tip that leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

