Colbert County EMA changing locks on storm shelters after Sheffield break-in

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency is changing the way the county’s storm shelters are secured after a break-in at a Sheffield storm shelter.

In 2013, EMA started installing severe weather shelters. The organization received a grant for them after the 2011 tornado outbreak. Since then, EMA has been using an electronic lock system that hasn’t been very reliable, said EMA Director Michael Smith.

According to Smith, break-ins are common in these shelters. There have been instances of people breaking in and vandalizing them or just living in them for a few days. However, a break-in that occurred in late January motivated them to change the system.

Smith says the intruder stole a two-way radio, which controls the electronic locks. The break-in caused damage to the electrical system and generator switch.

“They tore out the guts of the generator transfer switch, and they also attempted to get into some of the other electrical outlets,” said Smith.

There are 26 storm shelters in Colbert County, and out of those, they will be changing the locks on 22.

“We had to make a decision now that, instead of relying on those electronic locks, we’re going to put padlocks on every one of them that are either combination or a key,” said Smith.

He said the keys to shelters will be given to trusted partners, law enforcement agencies, and members of the local fire departments; they will be tasked with opening the shelters when a tornado watch is issued. The funds for this are coming out of the shelter maintenance budget. Smith says they hope to start changing the locks within the next month, but it will be a lengthy process to get all of them changed. He says they will keep the community updated.

“We want to make sure that we take all the precautions that we can to not only protect the investment of the county but also just give the people in the community a safe place to go,” Smith said.

