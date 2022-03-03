Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Centers for Medicare, Medicaid launching initiatives for nursing homes

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We can do better, that’s what President Joe Biden says in regards to our nation’s nursing homes.

President Biden is calling on reforms to improve the quality of life for seniors across America. WAFF 48 spoke with individuals who say it is great news to hear the federal government wants better care for seniors.

The president believes we must improve the quality of our nursing homes so that seniors, people with disabilities, and others living in nursing homes get the reliable, high-quality care they deserve.

That’s why the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are announcing new expectations for all facilities to follow.

Setting staffing requirements, reducing crowding and reinforcing safeguards for medical care. These are the new initiatives announced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to make sure seniors’ needs are being met.

Something Annette Parker with the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home says is a very good thing.

“The state of Alabama really has some good nursing homes, and I know the rest of the United States also, but there are times that there needs to be better care,” said Parker.

The White House announced the initiative this week.

Officials say more than 200,000 residents and staff have died from COVID-19 in the past two years.

John Matson, a spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says he’s very proud of how hard staff has worked across the state during this pandemic.

“It is concerning that of everything that’s happened in healthcare with COVID, we are the one sector of healthcare that’s picked out and ridiculed, and that’s very disheartening knowing how hard everyone is working in nursing homes and how far we’ve come throughout the pandemic.”

Matson says all nursing homes in the state receive funding from the government for Medicare or Medicaid.

The White House release adds that nursing homes inspected who are not meeting the quality of care expectations will have federal funding pulled.

Matson says someone with the Alabama Department of Public Health, who contracts with the federal government conducts at least one inspection of each facility annually.

“Nursing homes for many decades have been inspected and licensed by the state government and then also inspected by the federal government so every nursing home in Alabama is inspected to make sure it’s delivering the level of care it’s supposed to and if it’s not it’s fined up to, including the closure of that nursing home,” said Matson.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County
Downtown Guntersville
5 drug overdoses reported in Marshall County, 2 fatal
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Brittney Swift
Decatur woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Drugs, change this caption
Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme

Latest News

Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers
Robert Westmoreland
Former dispatcher for Bridgeport, Stevenson arrested for aggravated stalking
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Steered Straight Founder, Michael DeLeon speaks to students at Woodville High School about the...
Woodville students learn about the dangers of drugs from Steered Straight Founder