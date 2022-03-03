Centers for Medicare, Medicaid launching initiatives for nursing homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We can do better, that’s what President Joe Biden says in regards to our nation’s nursing homes.

President Biden is calling on reforms to improve the quality of life for seniors across America. WAFF 48 spoke with individuals who say it is great news to hear the federal government wants better care for seniors.

The president believes we must improve the quality of our nursing homes so that seniors, people with disabilities, and others living in nursing homes get the reliable, high-quality care they deserve.

That’s why the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are announcing new expectations for all facilities to follow.

Setting staffing requirements, reducing crowding and reinforcing safeguards for medical care. These are the new initiatives announced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to make sure seniors’ needs are being met.

Something Annette Parker with the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home says is a very good thing.

“The state of Alabama really has some good nursing homes, and I know the rest of the United States also, but there are times that there needs to be better care,” said Parker.

The White House announced the initiative this week.

Officials say more than 200,000 residents and staff have died from COVID-19 in the past two years.

John Matson, a spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association says he’s very proud of how hard staff has worked across the state during this pandemic.

“It is concerning that of everything that’s happened in healthcare with COVID, we are the one sector of healthcare that’s picked out and ridiculed, and that’s very disheartening knowing how hard everyone is working in nursing homes and how far we’ve come throughout the pandemic.”

Matson says all nursing homes in the state receive funding from the government for Medicare or Medicaid.

The White House release adds that nursing homes inspected who are not meeting the quality of care expectations will have federal funding pulled.

Matson says someone with the Alabama Department of Public Health, who contracts with the federal government conducts at least one inspection of each facility annually.

“Nursing homes for many decades have been inspected and licensed by the state government and then also inspected by the federal government so every nursing home in Alabama is inspected to make sure it’s delivering the level of care it’s supposed to and if it’s not it’s fined up to, including the closure of that nursing home,” said Matson.

