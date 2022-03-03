Deals
Boaz man facing attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing in Albertville

Rafael Camacho
Rafael Camacho(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man is behind bars after an alleged stabbing in Albertville on Monday.

According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee, 25-year-old Rafael Camacho was arrested on Thursday evening on the charge of attempted murder.

Chief Cartee said the stabbing victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. There is no further information on the victim’s condition at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

