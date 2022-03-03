Boaz man facing attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man is behind bars after an alleged stabbing in Albertville on Monday.

According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee, 25-year-old Rafael Camacho was arrested on Thursday evening on the charge of attempted murder.

Chief Cartee said the stabbing victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. There is no further information on the victim’s condition at this time.

