ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Cloverleaf Drive in Athens.

The address is near the I-65 and Highway 72 interchange. Firefighters received reports of the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Cloverleaf Drive fire in Athens (Athens Fire & Rescue)

No injuries are reported at this time.

