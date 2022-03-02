Health officials issue Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health officials from the Huntsville-Madison County area issued their bi-weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

The officials that attended included:

Jeff Birdwell , Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director

Jeff Samz , Huntsville Hospital CEO

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer

Watch the full update at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.