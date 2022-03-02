Health officials issue Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 update
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health officials from the Huntsville-Madison County area issued their bi-weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.
The officials that attended included:
- Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director
- Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital CEO
- Dr. Wes Stubblefield, Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer
Watch the full update at the top of this story.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.