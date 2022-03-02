Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Health officials issue Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 update

Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 update
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health officials from the Huntsville-Madison County area issued their bi-weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

The officials that attended included:

  • Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director
  • Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital CEO
  • Dr. Wes Stubblefield, Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer

Watch the full update at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County
Drugs, change this caption
Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme
John Patterson
Man indicted after crash kills 4-year-old boy, unborn child
Brittney Swift
Decatur woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail

Latest News

Permitless carry bill passes Alabama Senate; expected to get final approval from House
WAFF 48 Weather - 10 day
Feeling like spring with more sunshine & temperatures in the 70s
FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy after the Braves defeated the...
World Champions Trophy Tour: Atlanta Braves to stop in Albertville
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Cullman Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new 30-bed hospital expansion
Cullman Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new 30-bed hospital expansion