Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

VP Kamala Harris to travel to Selma to commemorate anniversary of Bloody Sunday

(Source: CNN/Pool)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Selma on Sunday, March 6, 2022, to walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, according to White House officials.

Harris will also meet with civil rights leaders and deliver remarks. The Vice President will be joined by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County
Downtown Guntersville
5 drug overdoses reported in Marshall County, 2 fatal
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Drugs, change this caption
Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme
John Patterson
Man indicted after crash kills 4-year-old boy, unborn child

Latest News

Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers
Alabama manufactured missiles in Ukraine
Alabama manufactured missiles in Ukraine
Robert Westmoreland
Former dispatcher for Bridgeport, Stevenson arrested for aggravated stalking
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week