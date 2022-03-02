Deals
Veterinarians in high demand; Alabama vets site staffing shortages, increase in pet population

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve tried to get your pet in to see the vet lately, it’s possible you’ve had to wait.

That’s because many vets are stretched thin, and we’re learning the pandemic has only made the problem worse.

“Like most veterinarian practices are profession has been profoundly impacted by the pandemic,” Dr. Randall Davis, owner of Tennessee Valley Animal Clinic in Tuscumbia says.

More people adopting pets, staffing issues and people retiring or leaving the profession early, all factors local vets tell WAFF are putting pressure on their practices.

“We’re less efficient because of staffing issues. On the veterinarian side and for staff we have burnout issues that affect efficiency.”

Davis says there’s a much bigger crisis at hand.

“Suicide rates among veterinarians have really gone up. And it’s the number one profession for suicide now, and it didn’t use to be that rate. And that has also contributed to this perception, or maybe we don’t have enough veterinarians.”

According to the CDC, one in 10 vets may be suffering from psychological distress. Over in Athens at the Eastside Animal Hospital in Athens, packed schedules are a stressor.

Veterinarian Jim Lovell tells us they are at capacity for appointments every day and often are working through lunch to get as many clients in as possible.

He says the pet population has increased by at least 30% during the pandemic.

Adding, “be patient with your vet, the techs, the receptionists we’re all at max capacity, we’re all doing what we can but we can only stretch ourselves so far,” Lovell said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

