Trying to increase your Instagram engagement?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re trying to promote your small business or maybe you work as an influencer, it’s sometimes hard to keep up with the ever-changing world of Instagram.

How can you be sure your audience is seeing your posts? Do you really have to post at a certain time? Marketing expert Melanie Deziel is giving us all the insider secrets.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.