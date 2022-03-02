Trying to increase your Instagram engagement?
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re trying to promote your small business or maybe you work as an influencer, it’s sometimes hard to keep up with the ever-changing world of Instagram.
How can you be sure your audience is seeing your posts? Do you really have to post at a certain time? Marketing expert Melanie Deziel is giving us all the insider secrets.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.