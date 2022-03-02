Deals
Tension overseas increases gun sales in Tennessee Valley

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is thousands of miles away but people in north Alabama are preparing for the worst.

The General manager at Bullet and Barrel, Louis Southard says their gun and ammunition sales quadrupled just over the weekend. Sales actually broke a record Sunday.

He says any time there is uncertainty in the world, there is a rush to buy guns. At this point, he’s unsure how they’ll keep up with demand.

“Typically when that happens sales tend to increase but also product becomes harder to get. We are already seeing that with our distributor network. They are already letting us know hey stuff is starting to get orders a lot quicker than it was the past couple of months. People are just feeling really uncertain about the future. We had a record-breaking Sunday and we are uncertain as well,” said Southard.

Southard says so far they have not seen a price increase and they hope it stays that way.

