Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal jury found a Tennessee doctor and his wife guilty Tuesday for unlawfully distributing opioids and multimillion-dollar health care fraud.

According to U.S. States Department of Justice, Prim Escalona, Mark Murphy, 65, and his wife, Jennifer Murphy, 65, both of Lewisburg, ran North Alabama Pain Services (NAPS) which closed its Decatur and Madison offices in early 2017.

READ MORE: North Alabama man pleads guilty in $41M health care scheme

Over nearly a five-year period leading up to the clinic closing its Alabama locations, Murphy and his wife, who was the office manager, caused over $50 million in fraudulent or unnecessary medical services to be charged to Medicare, TRICARE, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and others.

NAPS was a network of pain clinics located in Decatur, Madison and Lewisburg, Tennessee. Mark primarily operated his medical practice out of NAPS. Jennifer, his wife, served as an office manager of NAPS.

Evidence during their trial showed NAPS provided pre-signed prescriptions to thousands of patients a month, including prescriptions written outside the usual course of professional practice without a legitimate medical purpose. The Murphys solicited and received unlawful payments for referring fraudulent or unnecessary services to patients. Jennifer Murphy was also convicted of tax-related charges for underreporting clinic income.

The Murphys face a maximum of 20 years in prison for the drug charges and a maximum of 10 years in prison for the health care fraud charges.

Both defendants face a maximum of five years in prison for charges stemming from violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, and Jennifer Murphy faces up to three years in prison for the tax charges.

READ MORE: Seven people charged in $41M drug, health care fraud case

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

