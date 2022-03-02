Supply chain issues impacting North Alabama Food Bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every month the Food Bank of North Alabama provides 900,000 meals to people in need. With the supply chain issues, stores can’t keep food on their shelves, and that is impacting the Food Bank.

Items, like peanut butter, are no longer being donated. Now the food bank is picking up the costs.

“We actually just had to purchase a whole truckload of peanut butter because we weren’t getting that from our other sources. We’ve actually seen a decrease in some of the food we get from the USDA. Usually, we would get a few truckloads a quarter from the USDA that are frozen meats. We haven’t gotten any since probably November. So we actually for the first time purchased a whole truckload of chicken, frozen chicken, to make sure the community we serve has protein in their diet,” said Food Bank CEO Shirley Schofield.

All of the food currently at the Food Bank is used to help more than 164,000 people who are food insecure in 11 counties in North Alabama.

Although there is less protein in the boxes, the food bank is still getting donations. The CEO says she’s seeing a lot more fruits and vegetables.

“We’re getting fresh produce delivered to us every other week, sometimes weekly from our grocery store partners. We may not have the same kind of can goods, but we still have fresh produce,” said Schofield.

With inflation at a 40 year high, gas prices rising, and still in a pandemic, staff at the food bank are anticipating more people will need their help.

If you need assistance from the Food Bank or would like to make a donation to the food bank, use this link. https://www.foodbanknorthal.org/

