Stay in a luxury treehouse tucked away in the Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tucked away in the Smoky Mountains is a place where your childhood dreams meet a luxury getaway.

Nestled in trees, literally, are cabin-like luxury treehouses part of Treehouse Grove. This isn’t the treehouse your parents built for you in elementary school, each house comes with a kitchenette, comfy seating, heating and air-conditioning and of course, the most beautiful mountain views to wake up and go to sleep to.

Some treehouses even have unique features like a hot tub, one house features a bed that rolls perfectly onto the porch for sleeping under the stars, and another offers an outdoor shower with scenic views.

All of the houses are designed in collaboration with Pete Nelson, “The Treehouse Master.” Some of his newest designs offer 2-4 bedrooms, and the largest sleeps up to 10 guests!

Enjoying the outdoors doesn’t always mean roughing it. A getaway here is like a getaway of glamping.

Treehouses are now open for reservations for the summer but won’t begin until July 1. You can book your stay at Treehouse-Grove.com.

