Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office tip leads to forgery, identity theft charges for two Limestone County men

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County men are behind bars this week on multiple charges related to an ongoing forged check investigation.

According to a spokesperson from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator recently received multiple complaints of forged checks being cashed at area businesses.

On February 25, a tip to the Sheriff’s Office helped investigators identify two possible suspects. Investigators say they obtained video from the address included in the tip allegedly showing the production of forged checks. Additionally, investigators say they found stolen identities and check counterfeiting tools in the same location.

Adam Troy Chambers, age 35 of Elkmont, has been charged with:

  • Second-degree forgery
  • Trafficking in stolen identities
  • Three counts of possession of forgery device/tools

Heath Allen Griffin, age 39 of Athens, has been charged with:

  • Second-degree forgery
  • Trafficking in stolen identities
  • Three counts of possession of forgery device/tools

“We are thankful to our community for reporting these alleged repeat offenders who are stealing from our local businesses and families,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “We will continue to pursue anyone stealing identities and engaging in fraudulent practices in Limestone County.”

Both are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County
Downtown Guntersville
5 drug overdoses reported in Marshall County, 2 fatal
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Brittney Swift
Decatur woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Drugs, change this caption
Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme

Latest News

Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers
Robert Westmoreland
Former dispatcher for Bridgeport, Stevenson arrested for aggravated stalking
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Steered Straight Founder, Michael DeLeon speaks to students at Woodville High School about the...
Woodville students learn about the dangers of drugs from Steered Straight Founder