Sheriff’s office tip leads to forgery, identity theft charges for two Limestone County men

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County men are behind bars this week on multiple charges related to an ongoing forged check investigation.

According to a spokesperson from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator recently received multiple complaints of forged checks being cashed at area businesses.

On February 25, a tip to the Sheriff’s Office helped investigators identify two possible suspects. Investigators say they obtained video from the address included in the tip allegedly showing the production of forged checks. Additionally, investigators say they found stolen identities and check counterfeiting tools in the same location.

Adam Troy Chambers, age 35 of Elkmont, has been charged with:

Second-degree forgery

Trafficking in stolen identities

Three counts of possession of forgery device/tools

Heath Allen Griffin, age 39 of Athens, has been charged with:

Second-degree forgery

Trafficking in stolen identities

Three counts of possession of forgery device/tools

“We are thankful to our community for reporting these alleged repeat offenders who are stealing from our local businesses and families,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “We will continue to pursue anyone stealing identities and engaging in fraudulent practices in Limestone County.”

Both are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.