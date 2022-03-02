Proposed bill would end automatic license suspensions for unpaid traffic fines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have traffic fines piling up, should you lose your license over it? Some advocates say that does more harm than good.

A new bill in Montgomery would change the way the state handles license suspensions.

Senate Bill 117 was sponsored by Sen. Will Barfoot and introduced in January. If it becomes law, Alabamians’ driver’s licenses would no longer be suspended automatically because of unpaid traffic tickets.

According to Sen. Greg Albritton, who voted in favor of the bill, when someone is pulled over for a ticket, they’re expected to keep it and show up for court; however, life gets in the way sometimes for people, and some don’t attend court. He says a failure to appear is usually issued afterward.

”Along with that failure to appear is a suspension of the driver’s license and or the driver’s privileges, and that suspension is done really without notice to the individual at that point,” said Sen. Albritton.

“What [the bill] does is it allows the FTA to be done, but it prevents that suspension of license from occurring right then. It prevents that from taking effect before an adjudication occurs,” he added.

According to Sen. Albritton, license suspensions can cause people to face reinstatement issues and make it difficult for them to make it work.

The bill has passed the Judiciary Committee, but it did receive some pushback. Currently, it is under review. Sen. Albritton says if the sponsor gets some of the objections worked out, he’ll have the opportunity to bring it back to the floor for a vote.

