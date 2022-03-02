Deals
More sunshine & warmth today with the 70s to close out the week

Temperatures are in the 40s this morning but warmer weather is around the corner!
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:07 AM CST
Happy Wednesday! We are waking up to clear skies this morning and we have more where that came from!

The start to this week has been gorgeous and it will continue to get better day by day! Temperatures are into the upper 30s and low 40s to start the day, making it the warmest morning so far this week. Another sunny start to the day today and that will continue into the afternoon today! Sunshine and a west wind at 5 to 10 mph will lead to a great afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will likely settle out in the upper 60s and low 70s!

There is more where that came from as the 70s will be back Thursday and Friday along with sunshine! Plenty of sunshine is expected through the remainder of the week, but there will be a few more clouds for Friday. The 70s carry on into the weekend as well with a few more clouds each day. We will be dry into the weekend, but there will be a small chance at a stray shower Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks like a better chance for rain at this point, but it doesn’t look concrete. It will likely be our warmest day with temperatures into the upper 70s. From there things look to be a little more active. Showers and storms will be possible every day to start next week, with Monday through Wednesday looking the most active, for now. Stay tuned this week for the latest forecast adjustments!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

