Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows from the burning Felicity Ace car transport ship as seen from the Portuguese Navy NPR Setubal ship southeast of the mid-Atlantic Portuguese Azores Islands. A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States has sunk in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board. The ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said the Felicity Ace sank Tuesday, March 1 about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed.(Portuguese Navy via AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States sank Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board, the ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said.

The Felicity Ace sank about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed, MOL Ship Management in Singapore said in a statement. A salvage team had put out the fire.

The 200-meter-long (650-foot-long) vessel listed to starboard before going under, the ship’s manager said.

The Portuguese navy confirmed the sinking, saying it occurred outside Portuguese waters. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out, setting the ship adrift.

Ocean-going tugboats with firefighting equipment had been hosing down the ship’s hull to cool it.

It wasn’t clear how many cars were onboard the ship, but vessels of the Felicity Ace’s size can carry at least 4,000 vehicles.

European carmakers declined to discuss how many vehicles and what models were on board, but Porsche customers in the United States were being contacted by their dealers, the company said.

“We are already working to replace every car affected by this incident and the first new cars will be built soon,” Angus Fitton, vice president of PR at Porsche Cars North America, Inc., told The Associated Press in an email.

The ship was transporting electric and non-electric vehicles, according to Portuguese authorities. Suspicion on what started the fire on Feb. 16 has fallen on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles, though authorities say they have no firm evidence about the cause.

Authorities feared the ship could pollute the ocean. The ship was carrying 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of fuel and 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of oil. It can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo.

The Portuguese navy said in a statement that only a few pieces of wreckage and a small patch of oil was visible where the ship went down. The tugboats were breaking up the patch with hoses, it said.

A Portuguese Air Force plane and a Portuguese navy vessel are to remain at the scene on the lookout for signs of pollution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County
Drugs, change this caption
Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme
John Patterson
Man indicted after crash kills 4-year-old boy, unborn child
Brittney Swift
Decatur woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail

Latest News

FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks
Permitless carry bill passes Alabama Senate; expected to get final approval from House
At Ukraine's largest children's hospital, doctors have moved their sickest patients underground...
Ukraine: Children's hospital during wartime
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus