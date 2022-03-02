Man indicted after crash kills 4-year-old boy, unborn child

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been indicted after a car crash in 2021 killed a four-year-old boy and an unborn child.

John Patterson was indicted on manslaughter charges for alleged recklessness leading to the death of Westin Dennis and his unborn sister in March 2021. Patterson faced a judge today and pled not guilty to his Manslaughter charge and waived his arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 26 at 9 a.m. for a pretrial hearing. Patterson’s jury trial is scheduled for June 7.

Patterson’s bond is set at $30,000.

Click here to read more on the story of Westin Dennis.

