Jackson County EMA launches Google chat for residents

By Stefante Randall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new tool is now available for residents in Jackson County through the EMA to help provide communication and information during emergencies.

Getting information quickly to residents is critical during severe weather events.

To help communicate with residents, Jackson County Deputy Director Joshua Whitcomb created a google chat.

It requires a google account that can be accessed on your phone or computer. The link is located on their media pages and provides real-time updates and forms to submit reports.

That includes road conditions, weather updates, tornado damages, and shelter locations.

“If you receive damage to your house, you can go in and fill it out, and that helps us when we talk to the state and see if we can meet the threshold for Jackson County, and the faster we have that information, we can push for a declaration,” said Whitcomb.

Whitcomb said so far, more than 50 people have registered for the Google chat, and they have more than 250 views on their spreadsheet.

“This is a two-step process to not only increase awareness and weather events but to also draw in the residents of Jackson County. We want them to let us know what’s going on in their area, to better coordinate with our partners to get the weather warnings they need and they are prepared as possible,” said Whitcomb.

For more information on how to sign up, you may click here.

