Have you seen Huntsville’s Duck Man? Meet Joel

By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Meet Joel, a well-known Huntsville resident who has ducks as roommates.

If you live in Huntsville or spend any time around Five Points, it’s not out of the norm to see Joel strolling through town, duck in hand — or with a few trailing behind him. TVL met up with Joel at his home in Five Points to find out how his love for the animal all began and what it’s like to raise a family of ducks in the middle of a city.

