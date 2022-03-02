Fort Payne man federally charged for meth distribution

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Dekalb County Narcotics Unit and the FBI North East Criminal Enterprise federally indicted a man for alleged illicit drug trafficking charges on Jan. 18.

Francisco Javier Colunga, 46, was transferred to federal custody on Feb. 9 after being formally indicted on Jan. 18 for alleged illicit drug trafficking. Colunga faces charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and nine charges for distribution of/possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released this statement on the arrest:

This is an outstanding job by both our Narcotics Agents and Federal partners. These guys work hard every day to foster a good working relationship with federal agencies to ensure these criminals get prosecuted to the fullest extent. It’s also a great thing for our county that we have agents on the ground that can serve as the eyes and ears for these agencies and bring these cases to federal court.

