First trial for January 6 Capitol attack starting

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week marks the start of the first jury trial for a suspect in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Over 900 people have been charged for storming the Capitol while members of the U.S. Congress were in session.

At least four of them have ties to north Alabama.

“If you make the government go to trial and spend a lot of resources, you’re really running the risk that they’re going to go after you very hard,” Scott Sweetow said.

Monday, jury selection began for Gus Reffitt’s case, a Texas man facing multiple felony charges for his role during the storming of the capitol.

Scott Sweetow, a former U.S. government senior executive and security expert say the odds of a not guilty verdict are not high.

“The U.S. government wins well over 90% of the time in federal court, the reason is, they don’t tend to charge people unless they are absolutely sure they can secure a conviction,” Sweetow said.

Joshua James and Dillion Herrington, of north Alabama, could be going to trial. Lonnie Coffman, of Morgan County, is awaiting sentencing on April 1. He took a plea deal.

That’s something Scott Sweetow says many people facing charges could decide to do if Reffitt is convicted.

“A lot of people are going to be sitting on the fence, trying to decide if they want to cut a bargain with the government based on what happens with this trial and I think if he’s convicted you’re going to see a lot more people say, it’s not worth taking my chances, I’m going to cut a deal with the government,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

