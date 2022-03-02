Decatur woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation into overdose deaths in Decatur led to the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking fentanyl.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Brittney Swift, 35 of Decatur, was identified as a suspect during an investigation led by Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit. Throughout the investigation, warrants for the disruption of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and a search warrant for Swift’s home were obtained.

On March 1, 2022, investigators executed the search warrant at Swift’s home and located methamphetamine, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, and a trafficking amount of fentanyl.

Swift was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Swift was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $508,300 bond.

