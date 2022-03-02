Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Decatur woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Brittney Swift
Brittney Swift(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation into overdose deaths in Decatur led to the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking fentanyl.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Brittney Swift, 35 of Decatur, was identified as a suspect during an investigation led by Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit. Throughout the investigation, warrants for the disruption of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and a search warrant for Swift’s home were obtained.

On March 1, 2022, investigators executed the search warrant at Swift’s home and located methamphetamine, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, and a trafficking amount of fentanyl.

Swift was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Swift was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $508,300 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of train incident in Limestone Co.
Troopers identify victims killed in crash involving train in Limestone County
Drugs, change this caption
Tennessee doctor, wife found guilty in local health care scheme
John Patterson
Man indicted after crash kills 4-year-old boy, unborn child
Local photographer, Heather Edstrom, gifted Lineberger with a family photoshoot for Christmas
Huntsville woman who admitted to scamming thousands of dollars by faking cancer is out of jail

Latest News

Permitless carry bill passes Alabama Senate; expected to get final approval from House
Morgan County woman charged with burglary
Morgan County woman charged with burglary
WAFF 48 Weather - 10 day
Feeling like spring with more sunshine & temperatures in the 70s
FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds up the trophy after the Braves defeated the...
World Champions Trophy Tour: Atlanta Braves to stop in Albertville
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases