Decatur man arrested on drug-related charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During a traffic stop, investigators with the Decatur Police Department Patrol Division discovered marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a man’s vehicle.

Juan Lagunas, 21, was identified as the driver and after investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit arrived on scene, he was arrested and charged. Lagunas was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license and no insurance.

Lagunas was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $6,200 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.