City donates property to Ben Sanford Boys & Girls Club in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A new multipurpose building and upgraded equipment will soon be added to the Ben Sanford Boys and Girls Club in Scottsboro, thanks to the city.

For almost 20 years, the Ben Sanford Boys & Girls Club has served kids in Scottsboro.

They provide after-school and summer programs, drug, and alcohol prevention, tutoring, and a wide range of resources.

With the help of the city, the council approved to donate property on North Houston Street to the Boy & Girls Club, to build a new 2,400 square foot multipurpose facility.

“The biggest thing is during the day this place is packed, and they need the room so this new facility will help them expand so they can touch more kid’s lives,” said city council president Richard Bailey.

James Allen serves as the director of the Boys & Girls Club and said currently, they are averaging more than 50 kids a day.

“We will be able to host STEM, competitions, choir, we have a choir that sings and competes and we will also on rainy days our kids can’t run inside this building, we can transport them to the new building,” said Allen.

Allen said in the addition to the building, they also plan to resurface the outdoor basketball court to support their fitness activities and upgrade the playground.

“We just have been blessed for the past 20 years with the partnership with the city. We don’t pay any rent, they also give us operational expenses for the year, so we are just blessed,” said Allen.

The new building is expected to be open by November.

Currently, the club is raising money to help pay for the building. If you would like to donate, you may mail a check or money order to the Boys & Girls Club of North Alamana-Ben Sanford, 309 North Houston Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.

